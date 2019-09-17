Kaillie Humphries denied release from Bobsleigh Canada by Calgary judge

Three-time Olympic medallist Kaillie Humphries has been denied release from Bobsleigh Canada by a Calgary judge who found the governing body has the discretion to decide whether to allow an athlete to compete for another country.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Charlene Anderson ruled Humphries could have initiated a dispute resolution process earlier through Bobsleigh Canada but said she "instead chose to wait and bring this application on the eve of U.S. push trials."

But Humphries' lawyer says they're "not giving up the fight" and called Bobsleigh Canada's conduct "unreasonable and unsportsmanlike."

Jeffrey Rath said Humphries will still attend the U.S. push trials as a guest this week.

Humphries, 34, is suing Bobsleigh Canada for $45 million for blocking her release from the team and breaching its contract relating to athlete and coach code of conduct.

The Olympic gold-winning athlete has been at odds with the governing body of her sport for years and filed a harassment complaint a year ago alleging she'd been verbally and emotionally abused by her former coach.

She alleges that Bobsleigh Canada head coach Todd Hays verbally and mentally abused her during the 2017-18 season.

In August 2018, Humphries filed a harassment complaint with Bobsleigh Canada saying she no longer felt safe training and competing with Hays coaching her and could no longer compete for the team.

Humphries took last season off from competition awaiting a resolution as the sport organization conducted its own internal investigation.

Tuesday's decision comes after injunction arguments were heard Monday morning.

During those arguments, lawyers for Bobsleigh Canada and Humphries told the judge that the year-long investigation had been completed just days earlier with no evidence of harassment found.

Humphries is a two-time Olympic champion and was named the 2014 Lou Marsh Award winner as the top athlete in Canada. She and brakeman Heather Moyse are the only female bobsleigh athletes to win back-to-back gold medals.

More to come.