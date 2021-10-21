Calgary Coun. Sean Chu announces he will not be stepping down from city council

Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu says he will not be stepping down, amid calls for him to do so from his colleagues.

"I will continue to serve as the Ward 4 city councillor," Chu said at a media conference Thursday.

Chu has been under scrutiny since CBC News broke the story on Oct. 15 that when he was a 34-year-old police officer in 1997 he faced allegations that involved a 16-year-old girl.

Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek says if an embattled re-elected city councillor does not step down before next Monday's swearing-in ceremony, she will not administer him the oath of office — and asked the Alberta government to explore options to remove him if necessary.

Sean Chu unofficially won Ward 4 by just 52 votes after all ballots had been counted in Tuesday's municipal election. The slim victory prompted Chu's primary opponent, DJ Kelly, to announce he would apply for a recount.

The councillor said in a statement that he did not know that the teen was underage at the time, and was found guilty of misconduct for touching the girl's leg under a table in a public place. His penalty was a letter of reprimand on his CPS file for a five-year term, which expired in 2008.

The teen, now a woman, said she was sexually assaulted at Chu's home, but no criminal charge was ever filed.

On Wednesday, CBC News reported that Chu was also involved in a 2008 fight with his wife that ended with police responding and seizing a firearm, which was confirmed through court records.

"The Sean Chu situation continues to get more disturbing," Gondek said at a press conference on Thursday.

"This is a travesty for the young woman that was courageous enough to come forward … She needs to have this taken seriously, and he needs to resign in order for that to happen."

Gondek asked the Alberta government to begin examining options to remove Chu if he does not step down — and said if no action is taken, said she will not swear Chu in to city council.

"[Chu] can absolutely show up. He won't be sworn in by me," Gondek said.

'Let's get this done together'

Premier Jason Kenney said in a Tuesday news conference that he is also taking the allegations against Chu "very seriously."

"There are few crimes worse than sexual exploitation of a minor," the premier said. "If he's denying these claims, then he owes the public proof of that denial."

At the time, Kenney said the province doesn't have the authority to remove Chu.

But Gondek said Thursday that "they do have that ability," and are likely "just getting up to speed on the powers they have to do something about this."

"I would encourage the provincial government to look at the Municipal Government Act to see if this member of council can be removed," Gondek said.

Section 574 of the Municipal Government Act gives the provincial government the power to dismiss a local elected official, the mayor's office says.

However, Gondek recommended that the UCP's Bill 52 — the Recall Act — be proclaimed and used.

The legislation would allow Albertans to recall municipal politicians and school trustees, in addition to MLAs, making it a Canadian first.

For councillors, mayors and reeves, the chief administrative officer of a municipality would be able to declare them removed at the next council meeting upon receipt of a successful petition.

Broadly, councillor recall petitions would require signatures of 40 per cent of eligible voters that represent 40 per cent of the population of a ward or of a municipality.

"[Bill 52 has] been given Royal Assent, but it's yet to be proclaimed. If it is proclaimed, they can take action immediately," Gondek said.

"And we have talked for a long time about council and the provincial government needing to collaborate. This is it. Let's step up, let's get this done together."

Police chief, councillors speak out

Since the allegations against Chu came to light, the councillor has been under increasing scrutiny.

When news of the 2008 incident was reported, outgoing Mayor Naheed Nenshi called for him to resign on Twitter.

"It's simple. He must step down. If he does not, then the provincial government⁩ must act using powers under the Municipal Government Act to remove him," Nenshi said.

Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld said in a written statement on Wednesday that the allegations against Chu made him feel "shocked and concerned."

"Based on what I know at this time, I can say that the allegations were taken seriously and followed the process that was in place at that time," Neufeld said.

"This in no way absolves Mr. Chu of the deep disappointment his actions hold."

2/ We cannot send a signal to the women of this city that those in leadership positions who are guilty of offences against women and minors are allowed to hold power.<br><br>That is not the Calgary I am here to build. —@KourtBranagan

However, Neufeld also said that if the 2008 incident had happened today, the director of law enforcement would have been notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team would have been called in to investigate.

"The incident was investigated, and given the sensitivities involved, we engaged the Crown in Edmonton and no charges were laid," said Neufeld.

"I want to be clear; since this incident occurred our processes have evolved."

By Thursday morning, all of Chu's newly elected and incumbent council colleagues had asked for him to "do the right thing" or directly called for him to step down.