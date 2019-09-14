Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to campaign in Calgary on Saturday

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will return to Alberta for one of his final stops of the election campaign, to attend a rally in northeast Calgary on Saturday night.

Trudeau is scheduled to appear at the Magnolia Banquet Hall, located in the northeast riding of Calgary Skyview.

Trudeau has only visited Alberta once previously during the campaign, on Day 2, when he attended a Liberal rally in Edmonton and gave a stump speech touting his government's purchase of the Trans Mountain Expansion project.

But Saturday's visit will be his first during the campaign to Calgary, a city that has sometimes given him a chilly reception.

In one notable example, thousands of pro-pipeline demonstrators took to the streets and shut down part of the downtown core as Trudeau ventured into the heart of Canada's oil and gas industry in November 2018.

It was just a day after his government's fiscal update, which had drawn fire from the provincial government and others who felt it didn't do enough to help the ailing energy sector.

Calgary Skyview was won in 2015 by former Liberal Darshan Kang, who resigned from the party in August 2017.

Kang is not running in this election. The candidates in the riding include:

Doors for the rally on Saturday night are scheduled to open at 9:45 p.m.