Rinsing the chicken, not salting the bean water and other kitchen habits you can drop

There are many deeply rooted food myths that have been passed from generation to generation — rules we follow without question because that's what we were told to do.

But some of them actually don't have scientific merit, and can, in fact, do more harm than good. Here are some of the most ingrained kitchen habits you can stop (or start) doing.

Refrigerate everything

Myth: Refrigerate everything. In fact, storing bread and baked goods in the refrigerator will cause them to go stale sooner. (Julie Van Rosendaal)

It's a common belief that when in doubt, storing food in the fridge is best. But it's not the best place for everything — bread and other baked goods go stale faster at fridge temperature than at room temperature, which is why bread boxes exist to hide loaves away on the countertop.

Even cakes are best stored at room temperature for four to five days — cover them with a cake dome. And while icing provides a perfect seal, you could press some plastic or beeswax wrap against any cut sides to prevent it from drying out faster. But if they have a fruit or cream filling or topping, keep them in the fridge.

It has also been said that tomatoes will get pulpy in the fridge — though this has been debunked in recent years, tomatoes don't really need to be refrigerated, unless you want them to last more than a week.

Searing meat seals in the juices

Myth: Searing meat before cooking it will seal in the juices. (Julie Van Rosendaal)

It's often said that searing meat "seals in the juices," but that isn't the case at all. Browning meat adds another layer of flavour via the Maillard reaction. It's a chemical reaction between amino acids and certain simple sugars (called reducing sugars) that starts to occur above 140 C/285 F.

It's important that your meat is dry, which is why you typically pat a steak or chunks of beef for a stew with a paper towel before browning it; if your food is wet, it won't go above the boiling point of water (212 F or 100 C), which is why when you poach or steam your food, it has a different flavour than if you grill or roast it.

It's the dry surface that browns at high temperatures, whether in a hot skillet, on a grill or in a hot oven. Browning meat creates intensely flavourful bits that you turn into gravy or a quick pan sauce, or are released into the sauce when you do a stew or a braise. (Make sure the juices stay inside your steak or roast by letting it rest after it's cooked.)

When you add beer or wine, the alcohol cooks off

Alcohol will not necessarily cook off, and how much remains depends on the recipe. (Credit: Getty Images/iStock Photo)

The theory here is that since alcohol boils at a lower temperature than water (78 C/173 F versus 100 C/212 F), it will evaporate first, before any water does.

In fact, it doesn't all cook off, and the amount that does cook off depends on what you're cooking and how long you're cooking it, and even factors like ingredient density and surface area make a difference. So a flambé made with something high-proof cooked quickly will retain much more booze than a long simmered beef bourguignon.

A 2003 study by the USDA Nutrient Data Laboratory determined that the amount of alcohol left in a dish ranges from five to 85 per cent — the lowest are those dishes measured after 2½ hours of cooking time.

Never salt your bean water (or your scrambled eggs!)

Myth: Adding salt to your beans while cooking will make them too tough. In fact, any seasoning will add flavour during cooking. (Julie Van Rosendaal)

It's a deeply rooted piece of advice to not salt your cooking water while simmering dried beans, or they won't soften — but it's not true. As with pasta and other things you boil and simmer, seasoning the water will season the beans themselves as they cook. (Some even suggest salting the soaking liquid, creating a sort of brine.)

Acid can keep them from softening, though, so if your beans are still crunchy when you add a vinegary baked bean sauce, for example, they likely won't soften any further. (If you do find your beans aren't softening after an extended period of simmering in water, try adding a bit of baking soda to the pot.)

Similarly, it's often said that adding salt to your scrambled eggs before you cook them will make them tough — this isn't the case, and some say a bit of salt helps keep them tender. (Avoid high heat or overcooking them though, which can make them tough!)

Add oil to your water to keep pasta from sticking

Myth: You should add some oil to your pasta while boiling. (Julie Van Rosendaal)

This myth has lost much of its traction in recent years, as people discover it's a waste of good olive oil when it winds up as a slick on the surface of your pot of pasta. Not only does it not keep pasta from sticking, it can prevent your pasta from getting properly coated with sauce. Use plenty of water and move the pasta around early on to keep it from sticking.

You can even cook your pasta in a wide skillet. The broader surface area means water comes to a boil faster and evaporates more, so the pasta will wind up starchier, which is a good thing if you need a bit of starchy pasta water to sauce your pasta.

Wash your chicken before you roast it

It is not necessary to rinse the skin of a raw chicken before roasting because the heat will destroy any bacteria. (Julie Van Rosendaal)

Julia Child famously advised that you rinse your bird before cooking it (and Jacques Pépin disagreed with her), but it's not necessary. The heat of the oven or stovetop will take care of any germs and bacteria you attempt to rinse away, and washing it in the sink increases the risk of distributing that bacteria all over your sink, countertop and other kitchen utensils.

You can't refreeze meat

Of course, technically, you can refreeze something that has already been frozen and thawed, but in the case of meat, it becomes a food safety issue.

The message that it's unsafe to refreeze meat stems from concerns that it's difficult to keep track of how much time meat has spent in its fresh state when it's repeatedly thawed and refrozen. But yes, if you buy frozen meat, thaw it and make chili (or use only half the package).

You can wrap and refreeze it — just make note of how much time it spends thawed.

