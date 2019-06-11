Aspargus season is short, sweet and happening right now

Asparagus!

Some of the best asparagus in the world grows right here in Alberta. The season is short and sweet (it's winding down now), so it's time to eat as much of it as we possibly can.

Our sunny days and cool nights make for particularly sweet asparagus, and despite belief to the contrary, thinner is not necessarily better.

Asparagus stalks grow individually, directly from the ground, and are the thickness they're going to be right from the beginning — that is, girth is not a sign of age, nor an indication of woodiness.

In fact, many asparagus growers say thicker asparagus is the best asparagus. Not only will it hold up in the oven or on the grill, it has a higher ratio of insides to out, and isn't all skin.

Smooth stalks

When shopping for asparagus, look for smooth stalks with tight tips. If they're at all shrivelled, they're likely dried out and woody.

If you can, bend a stalk gently to see where it will naturally break. Generally about an inch must be snapped off before cooking (with the exception of asparagus from Edgar Farms, which is harvested by hand, one stalk at a time), and asparagus that has been stored too long will lose more of its end.

Store bundles upright in a wide glass or jar with an inch of water and a plastic bag loosely draped overtop for up to a week.

Fresh asparagus can be chopped or turned into ribbons with a vegetable peeler onto salads (they taste like fresh peas) or onto pizza, steamed, roasted in the oven (they take 10 minutes, the same as a fillet of salmon, so can be baked alongside it on a rimmed baking sheet), oiled and tossed on the grill, stir-fried or cooked in a hot skillet with a splash of water and dab of butter (cover for a few minutes until they're just tender).

They can also be chopped and added to the pasta pot for the last few minutes of cooking time (and drained all together), stirred into risotto, chopped into dumpling fillings or baked into quiche or frittata.

While it's here, eat it every which way you can.

Grilled asparagus bibimbap: When shopping for asparagus, look for smooth stalks with tight tips — if they're at all shrivelled, they're likely dried out and woody. (Julie Van Rosendaal)

Grilled asparagus bibimbap

1 lb steak, very thinly sliced, or leftover roast beef or short ribs

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp sesame oil, divided

2 tbsp rice vinegar or lime juice

2 green onions, finely chopped

1-2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

a handful of asparagus, tough ends snapped off

a handful of cherry tomatoes

1 red, yellow or orange pepper, thickly sliced

canola oil, for cooking

4 eggs (optional)

freshly cooked rice

Sriracha, for serving

Asparagus stalks grow individually, directly from the ground, and are the thickness they're going to be right from the beginning—that is, girth is not a sign of age, nor an indication of woodiness (Julie Van Rosendaal)

In a medium bowl or heavy zip-lock bag, combine the steak, soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, rice vinegar, green onions, garlic and ginger.

Let sit for at least 30 minutes, or a couple hours, or freeze the meat in the mixture for later dinners.

Preheat your grill to medium high and toss the veggies with a drizzle of oil.

Lay them all out on the grill and turn as needed until just tender and char-marked.

Lay the strips of marinated steak on the grill and cook them as well. If you like, place a small cast iron skillet on the grill, add a drizzle of oil and fry an egg for each person.

Divide the rice between shallow bowls and top with the cooked meat, veggies and an egg. Pass the Sriracha.