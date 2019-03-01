Two-time killer admits to fatally beating Calgary victim for $140

A man who has killed two people in the past five years pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter, admitting that he helped beat a Calgary man to death over $140 and a cellphone.

Joshua Mills, 28, was one of two men who planned to rob Douglas Miller but ended up killing him in November 2014.

Miller was left unconscious in the snow by his killers in –22 C weather. His frozen, brutalized body was found 17 hours after he was attacked.

A second man allegedly involved in the killing has since died of a drug overdose.

Mills has admitted to brutally beating Miller in 2014 but he wasn't charged until last April.

In 2016, he killed a second man but the judge found he acted in self-defence and Mills was acquitted last year — two months before his arrest for the 2014 homicide.

Originally charged with second-degree murder, defence lawyer Rebecca Snukal and prosecutor Shane Parker reached a plea deal to the lesser offence of manslaughter, which Justice David Gates accepted on Friday.

On the night of Nov. 28, 2014, and into the early morning hours of Nov. 29, Miller met up with Mills and Trevor Stewart in order to buy cocaine in the city's northeast.

Mills, 28, was living in Edmonton at the time but was in Calgary that night. He and Stewart decided to rob the victim after he left the house.

Stewart — who has since died of a drug overdose — hit Miller in the head with a "wrench-like object," then Mills picked up the victim, dropped him on his neck and beat him while he was on the ground.

The beating continued and eventually Stewart and Mills stole Miller's cash ($140) and cellphone before running away.

Self-defence acquittal

The medical examiner determined that Miller had suffered traumatic brain and deep spinal cord injuries. Mills's DNA was later found on Miller's clothing

Two months before he was arrested for the 2014 killing, Mills was found not guilty of manslaughter after a judge sided with Snukal's argument that her client had acted in self-defence when he fatally stabbed Christopher Tellevik.

Two men violently attacked Mills, who was homeless at the time, and tried to steal his bag, which contained his son's baby blanket and a lock of hair.

Mills then grabbed a utility knife he kept on him and stabbed Tellevik three times.

Tellevik died in August 2016, two weeks after he was stabbed.

Gates will sentence Mills later this year after pre-sentence and psychiatric reports are completed.