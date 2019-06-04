Calgary man who died rescuing child from B.C. lake was 'a beautiful soul,' says friend

A 20-year-old Calgary man is being remembered as a hero after he died saving a child from drowning in a B.C. lake on Friday.

Jon Stein-Palmiere was on vacation with his girlfriend's family at Lake Windermere on Friday when he heard his girlfriend's 10-year-old stepsister calling for help, and swam out to her rescue.

"He saw her … struggling to keep her head above the water," said his friend Dakota Hopkins. "He threw her up into the air and when he threw her up in the air he went under, he just couldn't recover from it."

He saved the little girl, but couldn't make it back to shore himself.

That is exactly the kind of person Jon was. - Dakota Hopkins, friend of Jon Stein-Palmiere

Hopkins said Stein-Palmiere was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he died on Friday.

While he was shocked and devastated to hear of his friend's death, he wasn't surprised at all that he went out a hero.

"That is exactly the kind of person Jon was," he said. "What kind of person he was, was that when push comes to shove you gotta step up and that's what Jon did and he stepped up and he did something amazing … he made it, he saved her.

"That's what a beautiful soul like him would do."

Stein-Palmiere was studying carpentry at SAIT, and dreamed of opening his own woodworking shop one day.

Hopkins said his friend was a music lover, who taught himself to play guitar and brightened the lives of everyone who knew him.

His family are currently making arrangements to bring his body home to Calgary.