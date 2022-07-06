Former banker Jon Horsman launches bid for UCP leadership

Another candidate has entered the race to lead Alberta's governing United Conservative Party — one who touts himself as an outsider with a fresh set of ideas.

Former investment banker Jon Horsman launched his campaign at an event in Calgary on Tuesday night.

He says the province, and the party, are facing a new set of challenges and it's time for a new voice.

"I have no baggage. I have no historical battle lines that I'm trying to defend," he said. "I'm just working for a single purpose, which is what is best for Alberta."

With Alberta sitting on a nearly $4 billion resource-revenue-driven surplus that's expected to keep growing, Horsman laid out a four-point plan for allocating it.

He says a government led by him would apportion 25 per cent for debt repayment; put 25 per cent into the Heritage Trust Savings Fund; use 25 per cent for investments in infrastructure and diversification; and give the rest directly back to Albertans to help offset the rising cost of living.

"I believe that the people of Alberta know better how to spend that money than any government can," he said.

Horsman is the 10th person to make a bid to replace outgoing Premier Jason Kenney.

Many of the other hopefuls have more political experience and are better known.

But Lori Williams, a political scientist at Mount Royal University, says having name recognition doesn't necessarily add up to a win.

"There's no question some of these people are going to be the first choices because they really have strong support among some voters and they'll be knocked off at the first or second ballot. And so those second choice voters are going to make a huge difference," she said.

UCP members will vote for their new leader on Oct. 6.