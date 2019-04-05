Calgary man charged with breaking into woman's home worked as security guard

A Calgary man who was working as a security guard at an Alberta Health Services facility is facing charges after he was arrested during a break and enter in what police believe was an attempted sexual assault.

Calgary police were called at around 9:40 a.m. on Monday for reports a man had gained entry to a home in the 0-100 block of Legacy Boulevard S.E.

A woman who was sleeping inside the home managed to escape. Officers arrived and arrested John Joseph Macindoe, 33. He has been charged with break and enter with intent and criminal harassment.

Police believe the incident was sexually motivated.

Investigators want to speak to anyone who has recently come into contact with Macindoe, specifically in a community or retail environment.

Authorities describe Macindoe as a Caucasian man, approximately five feet eight inches and 230 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a receding hairline.

Staff Sgt. Bruce Walker of the Calgary Police Service's sex crimes unit said the crime is concerning.

Walker said Macindoe and the woman were known to each other, but they were not involved in any sort of relationship.

He was not previously known to police and remains in custody.

Man worked as security guard

An AHS official confirmed in an email to CBC News that Macindoe was a contracted security guard at an AHS facility.

"The individual involved is not an AHS employee but a contracted worker for a private company. AHS has instructed Paladin Security to no longer assign this contracted individual to any AHS facilities," agency officials wrote in an emailed statement."

"AHS has stringent screening processes in place for all potential employees and contract employees, including criminal record checks and vulnerable sector checks to help ensure the continued safety of patients, visitors, staff, physicians and volunteers."

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact the police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers citing case #19132864/3951.