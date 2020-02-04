Calgary councillor publicly apologizes, says he mistakenly claimed expenses on Quebec trip

A Calgary city councillor publicly apologized on Monday for charging taxpayers for what he said were mistakes made in filing his expenses from a trip to Quebec City last year.

Coun. Joe Magliocca expensed $6400 — about double that of his colleagues — during a trip to the annual Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference last spring, the Calgary Herald first reported.

His expense claims include meals and alcohol he said he purchased for politicians he said he met with, but some of those politicians deny those meetings ever took place.

"I publicly apologize to any elected official who I mistakenly named in those receipts. I have been attempting to directly contact these elected officials personally and I apologize for my mistake," Magliocca told council Monday morning.

"Your worship, Calgary taxpayers expect better from me and so does this council. That is why, going forward, I will no longer be expensing any alcohol."

Magliocca said he has repaid some of the money to the city, and that it would be the last public statement he will be making on the issue.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said council has approved more disclosure and an updated code of conduct, so if councillors follow that there should not be need for additional oversight.