Jobs scarce in Calgary but plentiful in Canmore and Banff

Calgary's unemployment rate is one of the highest in the country, while just an hour west of the city, the Bow Valley boasts one of the lowest.

Michel Dufresne, the director of the Job Resource Centre for Banff and Canmore, says the unemployment rate in the two communities is one of the lowest in Canada at 4.8 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.

Calgary's unemployment rate hit 6.7 per cent for April, among the highest in the country.

But out-of-work Calgarians aren't flocking to the mountains for work, Dufresne says.

"We unfortunately are not a substitute for Calgarians … oil and gas jobs, or Fort Mac jobs, it's just not the alternative.

Dufresne says about half of the seasonal work up for grabs offers staff accommodation and pays more than minimum wage.

And there are still many seasonal positions that need to be filled, he says.

Chelsea Oshier used to live and work in the mountain community but moved to Calgary to lower her cost of living.

She tried to find work in Calgary but nothing compared.

Now she's back in the mountains, but her daily one-hour drive from Calgary to her job at a real estate firm in Canmore strikes some people as too much.

"They go, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe you do that commute every day.'"

"I kind of realized that the economy and the job market is nowhere near the same as out in Canmore," she said.

For Oshier, her daily commute is the right decision.

"There's just more money in Canmore."