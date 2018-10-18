Jewellery thieves bust through walls of adjacent businesses in Calgary heist
Police are looking for suspects after cash and expensive jewellery was stolen during a northeast Calgary break-in last week.
High-end merchandise and cash stolen, neighbouring businesses also damaged in Oct. 12 break-in
Police are looking for suspects after cash and expensive jewellery was stolen during a break-in last week in northeast Calgary.
One or more culprits entered a Monterey Park business at 2220 68th Street N.E. on Oct. 12 sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., police said in a release.
The thieves then broke through the walls of two adjacent businesses to get inside Sophia Jewellery & Diamonds.
An undisclosed stash of jewellery and cash was stolen.
Several other businesses in the building were also damaged and burglarized, police said.
People looking to purchase second-hand jewellery are asked to be on the lookout for the stolen merchandise.
Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | 'I didn't have time to stop': C-Train driver recounts horror of hitting pedestrian
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Low-cost Calgary IVF clinic took advantage of the 'vulnerable and desperate,' woman says
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance