Jewellery thieves bust through walls of adjacent businesses in Calgary heist

Police are looking for suspects after cash and expensive jewellery was stolen during a northeast Calgary break-in last week.

High-end merchandise and cash stolen, neighbouring businesses also damaged in Oct. 12 break-in

Police released pictures of jewellery that was stolen during a break-in at a northeast Calgary shop on Oct. 12. (Calgary Police Service)

Police are looking for suspects after cash and expensive jewellery was stolen during a break-in last week in northeast Calgary.

One or more culprits entered a Monterey Park business at 2220 68th Street N.E. on Oct. 12 sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., police said in a release.

The thieves then broke through the walls of two adjacent businesses to get inside Sophia Jewellery & Diamonds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or Calgary Crime Stoppers. (Calgary Police Service)

An undisclosed stash of jewellery and cash was stolen.

Several other businesses in the building were also damaged and burglarized, police said.

People looking to purchase second-hand jewellery are asked to be on the lookout for the stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.

