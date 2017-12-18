'Bizarre and difficult' sex slave trial ends in acquittal for Calgary woman

A Calgary woman on trial for human trafficking involving a victim she was accused of forcing to work as a sex slave has been found not guilty on all charges except assault.

Jessica Vinje was on trial on charges of human trafficking, forcible confinement, sexual assault and assault.

The case was "both bizarre and difficult," Court of Queen's Bench Justice Scott Brooker said Monday.

The judge said both Vinje and her victim were "unimpressive" witnesses, but because it is the Crown that must prove the accused's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, Brooker acquitted Vinje on the most serious charges.

"I cannot say I believe the accused's evidence," said Brooker, who called Vinje an "admitted fraud artist … proficient in deceiving people" who was "too detailed in many of her answers."

But the judge also said he was "not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that the complainant's version is true."

"[She] appeared to go out of her way to exaggerate, to portray the accused in bad light."

CBC News is calling the victim KM because her identity is protected by a publication ban.

Two teenagers pleaded guilty to offences connected to the case.

KM testified that in December 2017 she was working as an escort and arranged to meet a client at Vinje's address. Once there, a young male brought her up to Vinje's apartment, where KM said she was beaten and forced at gunpoint into a tiny room.

There, KM said, she was held for five days, beaten regularly, fed only twice and forced to have sex with men for money, which she said Vinje kept.

On the fifth day, KM said, she noticed everyone was sleeping so she took the opportunity to run, fleeing the apartment building.

Video shows KM running shoeless, in a tank top, into the liquor store across the street, where she hid under a counter until police arrived and took her to hospital.

Cellphone video

Vinje testified she met the victim through a friend and allowed KM to use her apartment for escorting dates.

KM would come and go from the apartment and was never held against her will, said Vinje.

During her testimony, Vinje admitted to hitting KM one time, which is why she was convicted of assault.

Videos were found on one of the teen's cellphones. They show KM performing sexual acts on a man while others in the room laugh and make fun of her. KM identified one of the voices as Vinje's but the accused denied it was her.

Brooker said he could not be certain it was Vinje.

Sentencing

The judge said KM's testimony raised "serious concerns" about her "credibility and reliability as a witness."

In the hours after she ran from Vinje's apartment, KM was interviewed by police in the hospital. Her story changed between that time and when she testified.

The judge also felt there were details of KM's version of events that "defies common sense." For example, KM said she had a glass of milk and some cheese before fleeing the apartment.

A sentencing hearing will take place next week.

It's not clear what defence lawyer Rebecca Snukal or prosecutor Donna Spaner will seek for a sentence.