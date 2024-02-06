2 of 4 men accused of conspiring to murder RCMP during Coutts protest plead guilty to lesser charges

Two of the four men accused of conspiring to murder RCMP officers during the border blockade and protests at Coutts, Alta., will be released from custody today after pleading guilty to lesser charges.

On Tuesday, Jerry Morin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic firearms, and Christopher Lysak pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded restricted firearm (handgun) in an unauthorized place. The sentence for both men equals the time they've spent behind bars since their arrest nearly two years ago.

Morin and Lysak were among four men initially charged in February 2022.

In a statement to CBC News, Lysak's lawyer Daniel Song said Lysak maintains his innocence regarding the charges he faced, but pleaded to possessing "his licensed and registered handgun in a place that was not authorized."

"The offence was not on the indictment. At the conclusion of sentencing, all charges in the indictment were withdrawn against Mr. Lysak. To be clear, Mr. Lysak did not admit to possessing his handgun for a dangerous purpose. He did not attend the Coutts protests with the intent to harm anyone," Song said.

"He admits that his firearm was loaded with ammunition at the time of police seizure, but denies having loaded and chambered the gun."

Song said Lysak will be released today and return home.

"He looks forward to rebuilding and moving on with his life with his family," he said.

From left to right: Chris Carbert, Anthony Olienick, Jerry Morin and Christopher Lysak were each accused of conspiring to murder RCMP officers near Coutts, Alta., during the 2022 border blockade and protests. (Carbert/Facebook, Coutts Convoy Restart/Facebook, Morin/Facebook, Instagram)

In a separate statement to CBC News, Morin's lawyer Gregg Dunn said his client had maintained from the beginning that he had "no part of any alleged conspiracy to murder police officers and is relieved and grateful that those charges, and associated allegations, have been withdrawn by the Crown."

"Moreover, the charge that Mr. Morin pled guilty to does not suggest that Mr. Morin at any time took firearms into Coutts, only that he agreed to," Dunn wrote.

"It is unfortunate that Mr. Morin has spent two years in custody of his life awaiting this day. That being said, now that this day is upon him he looks forward to seeing his family and moving on with his life."

A three-week trial was intended to start in June 2023 before Court of King's Bench Justice David Labrenz, but lawyers for the accused asked the judge for an adjournment and a change of venue from Lethbridge to another city.

A number of pretrial applications have been heard in recent months. A trial for the other two men charged, Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick, is now set to begin later this year.

The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service declined to comment, citing the charges that remain before the court.

More to come.