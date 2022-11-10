Sentencing arguments continue for former CFL player convicted of voyeurism

Sentencing arguments are continuing for a former player with the Calgary Stampeders who filmed a sexual encounter with a woman without her permission.

Jerome Messam, 37, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of voyeurism.

Court heard Messam and the woman followed each other on social media while he was a running back for the football team.

On Nov. 11, 2016, they had dinner together and then had consensual sex at Messam's apartment.

Three months later, court was told, Messam sent the woman four 10-second video clips of their sexual encounter on the social media platform Snapchat, which permanently deletes videos after they are played.

Crown attorney Janice Walsh says although jail time is not appropriate, the court needs to send a message this type of behaviour isn't acceptable and a suspended sentence would come with a criminal record.

Messam also played in the CFL with Edmonton, B.C., Montreal and Saskatchewan.