Police uncover new evidence in 2016 murder as search resumes northwest of Calgary

Calgary police say they've found new evidence in the 2016 homicide of Jeremy Boisseau and will conduct another search of the area where his body was eventually found.

It's believed Boisseau was killed sometime between the late hours of Dec. 26 and the early morning of Dec. 27, 2016 in an apartment in the 600-block of First Avenue N.E.

His body was found in a wooded area north of Waiparous in October 2018.

It's unclear what evidence was uncovered last week, but police said it was found in the area where Boisseau was found.

Police say this truck was used to transport the body of Jeremy Boisseau after he was killed in Bridgeland. The owner is not believed to be involved. (Calgary Police Service )

Central to the investigation is a 1990 Ford F250 that was used to move Boisseau's body, according to police. Investigators are trying to determine the truck's movements after the murder and after the body was transported.

The owner of the truck is not believed to be involved.

Anyone who saw the Ford F250 truck in the Bridgeland area on the night of the homicide or in the Waiparous area is asked to contact the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.