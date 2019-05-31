Parents who refused to take dying boy to doctor loving but 'misguided' lawyer argues at sentencing hearing

A Calgary couple whose toddler died because they refused to take the dying boy to a doctor are hoping to serve their sentences in the community rather than behind bars.

Last year, Jennifer and Jeromie Clark were found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life to their 14-month-old son John, who died in 2013.

John Clark was brought to hospital with a blistering rash covering most of his body. Medical witnesses testified if the boy had seen doctors earlier, he almost certainly would have survived.

Jeromie Clark's defence lawyer David Chow described the parents as loving, yet misguided.

Chow and Jennifer's lawyer John Phillips asked Court of Queen's Bench Justice Paul Jeffrey to consider a period of probation as a sentence, but if the judge decides the parents must spend time in custody, they've asked it not be longer than an eight-month term.

'Very real people make very real mistakes'

Chow said the Clarks are "very real people" and noted "very real people make very real mistakes."

But prosecutor Jennifer Crews said John was unable to communicate his need for help and "completely vulnerable and at the mercy of his parents" who could have simply used common sense

The crown argued for a four to five year prison term, describing the parents as "ignorant, selfish" people who used the internet instead of simply taking their dying boy to a doctor.

The couple's sentencing hearing began in February and both Clarks expressed grief and remorse at the loss of their "Johnny."

Gangrene toes, hypothermic

During the trial last year, jurors heard John was brought to hospital on Nov. 28, 2013, in septic shock and hypothermic.

A blistering rash covered more than 70 per cent of the small boy's body and four of John's toes were black with gangrene.

Emergency and intensive care doctors testified the boy's abnormally low heart rate and hypothermic state were a sign he was likely in the final stages of an overwhelming infection.

One day after doctors began treating him, the malnourished child died from a staph infection.

Chow and Phillips blamed medical staff for John's death, arguing the child had either contracted his deadly infection at the hospital or that doctors raised his saline levels too quickly.

Jeffrey will make his decision on sentences next week.