'Kamikaze' UCP leadership candidate fined $68,000 for irregular donations
It's alleged money flowed into the Jeff Callaway campaign through a corporation
Former United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Jeff Callaway has been fined $68,000 for irregular campaign contributions during the 2017 race in Alberta.
The fines include a $15,000 penalty for colluding with Calgary businessman Robyn Lore in order to "circumvent a contribution limit," according to details published Tuesday on the provincial election commissioner's website.
They also include soliciting or accepting a $60,000 contribution "the contestant knew or ought to have known was from a prohibited person or entity," according to the election commissioner's site.
It's alleged money was funnelled into the campaign through a corporation controlled by Lore.
That money was then allegedly used to make contributions in other people's names.
Callaway ran a "kamikaze" campaign on behalf of Jason Kenney, now Alberta's premier. Kenney won the UCP leadership on Oct. 28, 2017, after the Alberta Progressive Conservative and Wildrose parties merged.
Callaway ran for the sole purpose of targeting Kenney's chief rival, former Wildrose leader Brian Jean, and then dropping out of the race to support Kenney.
Both men deny the allegations, but CBC News has obtained emails showing higher-ups in Kenney's campaign circle providing resources — strategic political direction, media and debate talking points, speeches, videos and attack advertisements — to the Callaway campaign.
There was a timeline for when Callaway would drop out of the campaign and throw his support behind Kenney.
More to come.
