Skip to Main Content
Mounties search for man in 'Jason' mask after 3 vehicles stolen from Olds dealership

Mounties search for man in 'Jason' mask after 3 vehicles stolen from Olds dealership

RCMP are searching for a man who was wearing a 'Jason' mask after he and two accomplices stole three vehicles from an Olds, Alta., dealership.

2 Dodge Ram trucks and a Jeep Grande Cherokee were stolen

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
RCMP are hoping to find out the identity of this man, who they say broke into an Olds Dodge Dealership and helped steal three vehicles. (Olds RCMP)

RCMP are searching for a man who was wearing a "Jason" mask after he and two accomplices stole three vehicles from an Olds, Alta., dealership Thursday.

Mounties said at about 2:46 a.m. a Ford Truck rammed a barricade at the Olds Dodge Dealership. 

Three men were dropped off and left driving stolen vehicles — two Dodge Ram trucks and a Jeep Grande Cherokee. 

Police didn't have descriptions available for two of the suspects, but provided a surveillance photo of one of the suspects, who was wearing a "Jason" mask, black T-shirt with white writing, blue plaid shirt and jeans. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or Crime Stoppers. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us