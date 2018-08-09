Mounties search for man in 'Jason' mask after 3 vehicles stolen from Olds dealership

RCMP are searching for a man who was wearing a "Jason" mask after he and two accomplices stole three vehicles from an Olds, Alta., dealership Thursday.

Mounties said at about 2:46 a.m. a Ford Truck rammed a barricade at the Olds Dodge Dealership.

Three men were dropped off and left driving stolen vehicles — two Dodge Ram trucks and a Jeep Grande Cherokee.

Police didn't have descriptions available for two of the suspects, but provided a surveillance photo of one of the suspects, who was wearing a "Jason" mask, black T-shirt with white writing, blue plaid shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or Crime Stoppers.