Jason Kenney to address United Conservative Party members at first AGM since election win

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will address hundreds of delegates at the United Conservative Party's annual general meeting in Calgary on Saturday.

Laureen Harper, the wife of former prime minister Stephen Harper, is set to introduce the UCP leader.

The roughly 1,600 AGM attendees will be in Calgary until Sunday to vote on a variety of resolutions and elect new members to its board of directors. On Friday, they listened to a speech by federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

The AGM is the party's first since it formed government in the province's spring election.

Outside the airport hotel hosting the convention, between 700 and 1,000 people marched on Saturday to protest cuts to public services and the potential loss of thousands of public sector jobs.