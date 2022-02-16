Kenney, Moe, join U.S. governors urging end to trucker COVID-19 vaccination rules

The premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan have joined more than a dozen U.S. governors in calling for an end to mandated COVID-19 vaccines for cross-border truckers.

Alberta's Jason Kenney and Scott Moe of Saskatchewan have signed a public letter urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden to reverse the decision.

The premiers say getting vaccinated is important, but the mandate will force out thousands from the trucking industry and aggravate existing supply chain problems.

The decision to end vaccine and quarantine exemptions for cross-border truckers sparked blockades and protest demonstrations at Canadian border points and cities, including in Ottawa.

Sixteen U.S. governors of states ranging from Georgia to Alaska have also signed the letter.

Kenney says he expects more leaders to sign in the coming days.

"I got the ball rolling on this letter during my trip to the National Governors Association meeting in Washington, D.C., in late January," Kenney wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

"The trucker vax mandate has no credible public health benefit, but has caused predictable disruption."