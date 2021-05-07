Jason Kenney announces vaccine partnership with Montana

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is announcing a vaccine partnership with the neighbouring state of Montana.

The province has been hit hard by a third wave of COVID-19 and currently has more active cases, per capita, than any Canadian province or U.S. state.

Kenney's United Conservative government also announced a dramatic expansion of vaccine eligibility this week, with all Albertans over the age of 30 qualifying as of Thursday and all Albertans aged 12 and over to be made eligible as of Monday.

That means that, of the province's roughly 4.4 million residents, about 3.8 million will be eligible to be vaccinated by next week.

On Thursday, approximately 100,000 newly eligible Albertans signed up for vaccinations.

Prior to this announcement, Alberta was on track to receive more than 4.2 million doses of various vaccines by July 4.