Jason Kenney announces new jobs program for Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to announce a jobs program for the province this afternoon.

Kenney will be joined by Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping and Community and Social Services, Minister Rajan Sawhney.

Watch live here at 1 p.m. MT as Jason Kenney announces a new job program.

Alberta's unemployment rate in April was nine per cent, according to Statistics Canada, down from a high last year of 15.8 per cent.

Only Newfoundland and Labrador has a higher unemployment rate among the provinces. Alberta is tied with Ontario.

Like the rest of the country, the Alberta economy has struggled through the pandemic, but unlike the rest of Canada, it went into the global crisis already suffering from a prolonged downturn in oil and gas.