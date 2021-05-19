Jason Kenney announces new jobs program for Alberta
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will be joined by labour and immigration minister Jason Copping and minister of community and social services, Rajan Sawhney. Watch the announcement live here at 1 p.m. MT.
Province entered pandemic already struggling with prolonged downturn in oil and gas
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to announce a jobs program for the province this afternoon.
Kenney will be joined by Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping and Community and Social Services, Minister Rajan Sawhney.
- Watch live here at 1 p.m. MT as Jason Kenney announces a new job program.
Alberta's unemployment rate in April was nine per cent, according to Statistics Canada, down from a high last year of 15.8 per cent.
Only Newfoundland and Labrador has a higher unemployment rate among the provinces. Alberta is tied with Ontario.
Like the rest of the country, the Alberta economy has struggled through the pandemic, but unlike the rest of Canada, it went into the global crisis already suffering from a prolonged downturn in oil and gas.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?