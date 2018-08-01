As blockades continue, Kenney addresses conference on Indigenous participation in projects

As blockades continue to pop up across Canada, disrupting rail and road traffic in protest of the Coastal Gas Link pipeline through Wet'suwet'en territory, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will address a conference on Indigenous communities and major projects.

He'll be followed by a panel discussion that features the CEO of Coastal GasLink, the company squarely in the centre of the national storm.

The Alberta government says Kenney will speak about "initiatives to support First Nations in their right to participate in and benefit from energy and resource development."

His appearance comes one day after a throne speech in the Alberta legislature that doubled down on the province's commitment to oil and gas development, with pledges to crack down on those who disrupt "critical infrastructure." Earlier in the day, he said the government may invest directly in energy projects.

Kenney has regularly argued that energy development is an important path forward for Indigenous communities in Alberta and blamed "urban green left zealots" for getting in the way of that future.