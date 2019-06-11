Kenney kicks off Global Petroleum Show in Calgary

The Global Petroleum Show gets underway in Calgary on Tuesday with a kickoff speech from Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

The 51st annual show is billed as the world's leading energy conference, bringing together more than 1,000 exhibitors and delegates from over 115 countries.

Kenney is expected to talk about his new government's efforts to aid the struggling oilpatch and its efforts to promote new infrastructure projects.

The Global Petroleum Show is partnering with Canada Action, which has organized a rally on the Stampede Grounds outside the Big Four Building at noon in support of the energy industry.

Organizer Cody Battershill said he's hoping the turnout will be bigger than a rally held last November, when demonstrators shut down part of downtown outside an event where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was speaking.

"Getting up into that 3,000-person range is going to be a record for us. But we're hoping for five [thousand]. We're hoping everyone's going to come out today. It's going to be a great program and never been a more important time," he said.

"With the Trans Mountain decision, with Bill C-69, Bill C-48 decisions coming up, we really have to make our voices heard to get our economy back on track."

The three-day, strategic and technical conference is focused on three key themes, organizers say:

Transitioning toward the future.

Future-proofing the business model.

And focusing on Canada as the world's most responsible producer.

More than 1,000 companies, displays and equipment will be on site at Stampede Park, which is providing more than 460,000 square feet of exhibition space for the show.

"The energy industry is going through a period of change, and we're excited to be bringing to Calgary a world class exhibition and conference that can be a gathering place for all the key players and a showcase for the latest technology that is driving the future of oil and gas," conference vice-president Nick Samain, said in a release.