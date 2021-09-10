Alberta premier says province will challenge federal Emergencies Act in court

Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta will launch a court challenge against the federal government's invoking of the Emergencies Act.

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the premier said the act is "unnecessary," "disproportionate" and that it violates "natural justice."

Alberta will launch a Court challenge of the Trudeau government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act, because it is:<br><br>- unnecessary<br>- disproportionate<br>- violates natural justice <br>- intrudes into provincial jurisdiction<br>- creates a dangerous precedent.<a href="https://t.co/STzgfZzhBk">https://t.co/STzgfZzhBk</a> —@jkenney

The premier previously voiced his concerns about the move on Thursday , saying he would also table a motion in Alberta's legislature when it resumes next week to oppose the act.

In his tweet, Kenney also claimed that the act infringed upon provincial jurisdiction and that its use in this instance could lead to the creation of a "dangerous precedent."

In a debate between parties that began on Thursday in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood by his decision to invoke the act.

"For the good of all Canadians, the illegal blockades and occupations have to stop and the borders have to remain open," he said.

"The blockades and occupations are illegal. They're a threat to our economy and [our] relationship with trading partners. They're a threat to supply chains and the availability of essential goods, like food and medicine. And they're a threat to public safety."

In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, the premier said that while he believed the blockades should come to an end, the use of the Emergencies Act would be "counterproductive."

"Yes, the law must be enforced, but we can do that in Canada without resorting to these kinds of extreme measures," Kenney said.

More to come.