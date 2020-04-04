Kenney says he's 'insulted' by Trump order to stop exporting N95 masks to Canada

The Trump administration's attempt to pressure Minnesota-based 3M from exporting life-saving masks to Canada is "extremely disappointing" and flies in the face of decades of cooperation, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.

"If I had the chance to speak to president Trump, I would remind him of Canadian solidarity following 9/11 and in the global fight against terrorism," Kenney said. "We have made very real sacrifices to stand by our American friends and allies and, as a Canadian, I am insulted by the decision announced today.

"[This is] critically needed medical equipment that we need to fight the pandemic here in this country."

Premier Jason Kenney said he was "insulted" by the Trump administration's order to stop exporting life-saving masks. 0:41

In a news release issued Friday, 3M said it was facing pressure from the White House to sell medical respirators and masks in the United States before exporting them to other countries, including Canada.

"I think it's shortsighted, because the United States is a net importer of this kind of equipment," Kenney said. "It also underscores why we must produce our own critical equipment here at home, because apparently we can't even count on our closest friend and ally to be a supplier."

Kenney voiced his support for Ontario Premier Doug Ford's call for manufacturing companies to produce medical items in short supply, saying Alberta would push to follow suit.

"We need to ensure we have surplus equipment, but we will not respond the same way the U.S. president has today. It's very disappointing," he said. "I would remind our American friends and neighbours that we've always been there together in important moments in history.

"We should be there together at this important moment in history."

Masks not yet recommended in Alberta, Hinshaw says

Trump announced new federal guidelines Friday recommending Americans wear face coverings while in public, but Alberta has not adopted that as a recommendation.

"I have asked our scientific team to look at this," said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, at Friday's news conference. "I hope to have a formal recommendation by next week."

There is evidence that masks can limit the spread of infection from those who are infected to others, Hinshaw said, but there are problems with cloth masks.

"When cloth masks get damp … they can actually start to trap virus, and that could be a risk for the person wearing them," she said.

B.C. health officials said Wednesday that they were considering implementing widespread use of face masks as COVID-19 cases rose in the province.

On Friday, Trump said the wearing of masks in America was voluntary, and added he was unlikely to wear one himself.