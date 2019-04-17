Kenney's election win prompts reactions from B.C., Quebec, Ontario leaders

Jason Kenney's election win has politicians across Canada reacting.

In his victory speech, Kenney appealed in French to Quebec to help Alberta get its oil to market, but Quebec Premier François Legault isn't playing.

Legault congratulated Kenney on Wednesday for his election win. But in the next breath, he told reporters in Quebec City his province is still not interested in a cross-country pipeline that could get oil from Alberta to ports on the East Coast.

"There is no social acceptability for a new oil pipeline in Quebec," said Legault, a day after Kenney's United Conservatives won a decisive majority of seats in the Alberta Legislature.

"It's important to remember that more than half of the oil we get in Quebec is coming from [the] west via the Enbridge pipeline."

He did express interest in a new pipeline to help get Alberta natural gas to Quebec City.

TransCanada abandoned its Energy East pipeline project in 2017 following protests from Quebec and changes to federal environmental assessment rules.

Kenney said in his election night speech that new pipelines are needed to help ensure the prosperity of all Canadians, including people in Quebec.

He said if other provinces wish to benefit from Alberta's prosperity, "they must be partners with us in developing those resources and getting them to international markets."

Kenney generated headlines during the provincial election campaign by vowing to implement Bill 12, Alberta's so-called turn-off-the-taps legislation, within hours of being sworn in as premier.

He said he would ensure Vancouver would be carbon-free in 2020 as a result of limiting oil shipments to B.C's Lower Mainland as a response to that province's government blocking the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

B.C. Premier John Horgan issued a statement on Wednesday, stating that he spoke with Kenney by phone and congratulated him on his election win.

"Our brief conversation was constructive and focused on issues that matter to both Alberta and British Columbia. We agreed to talk about challenges in the days ahead."

Horgan said he looks forward to working together in the interests of both provinces.

In Ontario, Tory Premier Doug Ford welcomed Kenney's opposition to the federal carbon tax.

Ford stood in the Ontario Legislature Wednesday to congratulate Kenney, with the rest of the Tory caucus rising for a standing ovation.

"We see just a blue wave going across this country from west to east," Ford said. "We're building an anti-carbon tax alliance like this country has never seen."