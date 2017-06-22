2 men charged with murder of fellow inmate at Drumheller institution

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a fellow inmate at Drumheller Institution on Sunday.

RCMP said on Sunday at 7:30 p.m., they responded to a stabbing at the prison.

Jason Claude Tremblay, 42, was taken to hospital, where he died.

Two inmates, 24-year-old Giovanni James Alexis and 23-year-old Richard George Paul, were both charged in relation to his death.

Tremblay was serving a four-year, nine-month sentence for possession and trafficking since March 27, stemming from a 2014 charge in Medicine Hat after police seized more than 800 fentanyl pills.

The institution's medium security unit was locked down to allow staff to conduct a forensic investigation, and an autopsy completed Tuesday confirmed Tremblay's death was caused by stab wounds.

No court date has been set, RCMP said.