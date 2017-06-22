Inmate's death at Drumheller Institution under investigation

An inmate has died while in custody at Drumheller Institution.

Jason Claude Tremblay, 42, died Saturday evening at the prison, Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said in a release.

He was serving a four year, nine month sentence for possession and trafficking since March 27, stemming from a 2014 charge in Medicine Hat after police seized more than 800 fentanyl pills.

CSC said the institution's medium security unit is locked down to allow staff to conduct a search.

Police and the coroner have been notified, and CSC will review the circumstances of the death.

Maureen Quintal, assistant warden at the institution, said the cause of death won't be released until the RCMP's investigation is complete.

Tremblay's next of kin have been notified.