Boston TV reporter interviews Flames legend Jarome Iginla and has no idea

On Saturday night, a news piece that aired on a Boston television station reported on poor visibility and challenging road conditions in Massachusetts. One driver quoted in the story just happened to be Calgary Flames legend (and former Boston Bruin) Jarome Iginla.

Piece on road conditions appeared to be oblivious to Iginla's hockey stardom

Joel Dryden · CBC News ·

Former Calgary Flames captain finds new moment of fame in snowstorm

Former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla, bogged down in a Lexington, Mass., snowstorm on Saturday, gave a quick interview to Boston 25 News, but the TV station didn't realize that it had stopped an NHL icon. 'We're from Canada, so it's not too crazy,' said Iginla. 0:27

"We're from Canada, so it's not too crazy. We've got some winter tires," said a man interviewed by Boston 25 News on Saturday night. "We're used to this growing up."

It was a typical local news piece, reporting on poor visibility and challenging road conditions in Massachusetts.

The man's comments would seem fairly routine in such a piece, except in this one instance — when the man on the street just happened to be Calgary Flames legend Jarome Iginla.

"I like the winter, but not necessarily — this might be a little too much," Iginla told the interviewer.

On Twitter, Nicole Oliverio, the weekend evening anchor with the station, said she didn't immediately recognize Iginla, who played a stint with the Boston Bruins.

"In my defence, it wasn't my interview!" Oliverio wrote. "I was anchoring though, and didn't pick up on it right away."

In the interview, Iginla was turned to for his driving tips for the typical Boston driver in times of inclement weather.

"It's not great, I tell you. You get some tough stretches," he said. "But if you don't go too fast, it's doable."

Iginla announced his retirement in 2018 after 20 seasons in the NHL. He scored 525 goals and 570 assists for 1,095 points in his 1,219 games with the Flames, before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2013.

Iginla also played for the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings, finishing his career with 1,300 points.

He also won two Olympic gold medals and was named to the NHL All-Star team six times.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

Former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla was interviewed by Boston 25 News on Saturday, but the TV station appeared unaware it had stopped a famous NHL icon to weigh in on the sleet and snow. (Jeff McIntosh/The Associated Press)
