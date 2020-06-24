Boston TV reporter interviews Flames legend Jarome Iginla and has no idea

"We're from Canada, so it's not too crazy. We've got some winter tires," said a man interviewed by Boston 25 News on Saturday night. "We're used to this growing up."

It was a typical local news piece, reporting on poor visibility and challenging road conditions in Massachusetts.

The man's comments would seem fairly routine in such a piece, except in this one instance — when the man on the street just happened to be Calgary Flames legend Jarome Iginla.

"I like the winter, but not necessarily — this might be a little too much," Iginla told the interviewer.

Is it just me, or was this Jarome Iginla being interviewed at a rest area during storm coverage and Ch. 25 might not have realized it? <a href="https://twitter.com/NicoleOliverio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NicoleOliverio</a> <a href="https://t.co/F43BCYeqg2">pic.twitter.com/F43BCYeqg2</a> —@In_The_Slot

On Twitter, Nicole Oliverio, the weekend evening anchor with the station, said she didn't immediately recognize Iginla, who played a stint with the Boston Bruins.

"In my defence, it wasn't my interview!" Oliverio wrote. "I was anchoring though, and didn't pick up on it right away."

In the interview, Iginla was turned to for his driving tips for the typical Boston driver in times of inclement weather.

"It's not great, I tell you. You get some tough stretches," he said. "But if you don't go too fast, it's doable."

"We're from Canada, so it's not too crazy" 😂❄️<br><br>A TV station in Boston unknowingly interviewed Jarome Iginla about a snowstorm<br><br>🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/lukeknox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@lukeknox</a> <a href="https://t.co/YI3Gqprtxz">pic.twitter.com/YI3Gqprtxz</a> —@hockeynight

Iginla announced his retirement in 2018 after 20 seasons in the NHL. He scored 525 goals and 570 assists for 1,095 points in his 1,219 games with the Flames, before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2013.

Iginla also played for the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings, finishing his career with 1,300 points.

He also won two Olympic gold medals and was named to the NHL All-Star team six times.

