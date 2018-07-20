Japan resumes Canadian wheat imports after suspension

Ottawa says Japan has ended its temporary suspension of Canadian wheat imports.

Japan had halted shipments after some unauthorized genetically modified wheat was found in southern Alberta.

Ottawa says the decision marks an end to all international trade actions arising from the discovery on June 14.

South Korea resumed shipments late last month.

Modified wheat is not approved for commercial use in Canada.

The Canadian government says the unauthorized wheat was not present in the food or animal feed system, or anywhere other than where it was discovered.

The full statement from the Government of Canada is below:



"The Government of Canada welcomes the decision by Japan's Ministry of Agriculture to lift the temporary suspension on imports of Canadian wheat, following its own thorough scientific testing of Canadian wheat shipments.

The decision by Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, and the already-announced decision by South Korea on June 26, 2018 to resume shipments, reaffirms the excellent quality and consistency of Canadian wheat.

This marks an end to all international trade actions arising from Canada's announcement of an isolated discovery of unauthorized genetically modified wheat in southern Alberta on June 14, 2018.

Based on extensive scientific testing at that time, the Government of Canada concluded that this unauthorized wheat is not present in the food or animal feed system, or anywhere other than the isolated site where it was discovered. Officials worked quickly and collaboratively with Japanese authorities to provide the necessary information to secure this positive outcome.

Canada is a safe and reliable global supplier of wheat. Canadian wheat production in 2017 was 30 million tonnes across an area of 22 million acres, making it one of the largest field crops in Canada. Canadian exports of wheat globally are valued at approximately $6.6 billion annually."

With files from CBC Calgary