UCP executive director resigns after helping to build party
Janice Harrington helped shepherd the merger of the PC and Wildrose parties
Janice Harrington, the executive director of the United Conservative Party, has resigned.
Harrington confirmed to CBC News that her resignation from the party would be effective June 1. She declined to say why she stepped down.
"This has been an amazing opportunity over the last two years, building a new party leading ultimately to our April victory. But now is a good time for a transition," she said in an emailed statement.
Harrington was the executive director of the Progressive Conservative association, and helped shepherd the merger of the Progressive Conservative and Wildrose parties into the UCP.
Harrington said she has yet to determine her next steps, but will support the transition to allow the next executive director a smooth entry.
Before her work with the UCP, Harrington worked for years in communications and government relations, including a five-year stint as director of communications for the Government of Alberta's public affairs bureau.
CBC News has reached out to the party and Premier Jason Kenney for comment.
