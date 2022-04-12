Former Hells Angels associate accused of killing 23-year-old girlfriend in Calgary

The death of a 23-year-old Calgary woman last week is being classified as a domestic homicide and police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of the victim's former boyfriend, who was once convicted of crimes related to his involvement with the Hells Angels in Manitoba.

Gerald Russell Frommelt, 37, is wanted for the second-degree murder of Jamie Lynn Scheible.

On Thursday, police responded to reports of gunshots in the northeast community of Temple to find Scheible unconscious and badly injured.

She died a short time later, according to police.

Frommelt is described as 6-2 and weighing about 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they've determined Frommelt and Scheible "were recently in a relationship."

"We believe this to be a domestically-motivated homicide," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta.

"This is a tragic death and we are asking the public to help us locate Frommelt to help bring justice to Jamie's family."

Frommelt's criminal history

Frommelt has a criminal history that dates back at least 13 years.

In 2009, Manitoba RCMP sought Frommelt, who was a Hells Angels associate connected to its local puppet gang, the Zig Zag Crew. At that time, police said he was facing cocaine-trafficking and other offences.

The following year, Frommelt pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking, participating in a criminal organization and laundering the proceeds of crime.

He was handed a 6½-year sentence.

In 2018, Calgary police again asked the public for help finding Frommelt after he was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and three counts of failing to comply with a court order.

The assault charges related to two victims being assaulted with a bat after a man hid in their backyard waiting for them to emerge.

Scheible family 'overwhelmed with grief'

In a statement shared by police, Scheible's family described her as "beautiful, free-spirited, quirky and funny, and always brought a smile to our faces."

They said she was a loving person who was always helping others.

"She is beloved by many friends, and was the best mother, big sister, daughter and granddaughter. We adore her and are overwhelmed with grief."

Anyone with information about Frommelt is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers.