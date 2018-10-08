Marchers call for justice 11 years after Calgary woman was stabbed to death

On Monday — which would have been Jackie Crazybull's 55th birthday — marchers called for justice at the spot she was killed 11 years ago.

On July 11, 2007, Crazybull was waiting for a bus on the corner of 17th Avenue and 11th Street S.W. in Calgary.

She was stabbed once, as part of a rampage that injured four other victims. Since her death, her loved ones have held an annual walk in her memory to call for action.

Jacqueline Clara Crazybull, 44, died in a stabbing in July 2007. ((Courtesy of Crazybull family))

Clifford Crowchild is one of Crazybull's nine children. He marched — and danced — in his mother's honour.

"It's hard for me going on this walk and trying to keep it in. I'm the youngest and it's very hard for me to go through life without a mom," he said.

Police said the suspects used a ruse to lure people into conversation before attacking them. Crazybull was the only victim killed — she died of a single stab wound.

No one has been charged in her death.

Clifford Crowchild dances in memory of his mother Jackie Crazybull, in front of a bench marking the spot near where she was stabbed to death in 2007. (CBC)

Another one of Crazybull's sons, Ian Devine, said he's not only walking in his mother's memory, but for his own children.

"I told them about the grandmother, and for them to be so innocent and small, you know, I have to be their voice and try to do what I can as a parent to show them that I care for them and that I want to speak for them. And not only for them but for anyone who has to deal with this kind of situation — especially the missing and murdered aboriginal women," he said.

Crazybull's family said justice for Jackie is a step toward justice for all missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada.

A 2015 survey from Statistics Canada found Indigenous women are five times more likely to be killed in Canada than non-Indigenous women.

Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes​, the leader of Alberta's Green Party, spoke at the family's request.

"We are here to bring attention to the lack of justice," she said.

"The police, who were really good for the first two years being in contact with the family … then dropped off the face of the earth."

With files from Lucie Edwardson