Veteran Calgary dog groomer cuts a path to Netflix series

She thought the first call was a prank. Veteran Calgary dog groomer Jackie Boulton was asked to be the Canadian contribution to what is now a popular docu-series on Netflix called Dogs.

Boulton talked about the journey and her passion for making dogs look good with The Homestretch.

This interview has been edited and paraphrased for clarity and length. You can listen to the complete interview here.

Q: How did you come to be on the docu-series?

A: They called me out of the blue, in October of 2017. I thought it was a prank phone call. They called me at work. They said they were doing a documentary for Netflix featuring groomers from all over the world. He said I had been chosen as the Canadian representative, and I was like, OK.

Q: Why did you want to get involved in this?

A: I thought it would be very exciting, obviously — very flattering just to be chosen. So I was definitely interested in doing it. They were going to be filming it in Pasadena, California, which [hosts] a show that I've gone to several years in a row. I love going there. There was no way I was going to pass it up.

Q: The international dog grooming competition you competed in looks pretty intense. What is it like?

A: It's exciting. It is intense. It's very competitive, obviously. All of us are there to win. I'm there to win. I'm always there to win. But it's a lot of fun. It's been really good to me over the course of my career. I've been able to go places I wouldn't normally go and do the thing that I love the most, which is grooming a dog. It's awesome.

Q: You were up against some younger competitors. Talk about that.

A: They talk about Asian fusion, which is fairly new, I want to say, in the last two or three years. We've seen it more and more in the dog grooming competitions in North America.

But it is a different take on what our competitions are about. They struggle with acceptance, especially from the judges. They either like it or they don't. But for me, personally, I love it and we try and incorporate some of what they do into our daily grooming at the shop, too.

Q: Some of those dogs end up looking like cartoon characters. Talk about that.

A: The faces, especially, are where most of the character comes from, in how they trim their faces. It's quite different.

Calgary dog groomer Jackie Boulton is featured in the fourth episode of Dogs, a Netflix documentary series. The episode is called Scissors Down. (Susan Holzman/CBC)

Q: Do you bring your own dog to competitions?

A: Sometimes I do. The dog I groomed in that competition, Emma, was my own. But in most cases, I borrow a dog.

Q: Talk about the challenges of borrowing a dog.

A: It's difficult. Very often it's done months or sometimes even a year in advance, before I go to a show. At this point right now, I've already got this year lined up. You try and find the dogs through networking with other groomers. Social media has been huge. Back in the earlier days, it was all done by phone and sight unseen because you couldn't share pictures. So sometimes you didn't know what you're getting.

But most of the dogs that I groom and compete with, very often I've met them literally the morning or evening before I compete.

Q: What was it like having a camera follow you around?

A: Emma's really good with it. I am sure I was way more nervous than she was. But when I'm doing the grooming, I'm very focused on what I'm doing, so I kind of just blocked it out.

Q: How did you get into the business in the first place?

A: I was training horses and I was bathing dogs through my dad through a local shop. He said, "My daughter would be really good at this," and then I found out it was my niche. I love this. This is going to be my career. It took me six years to get into competitions, and then I was hooked. I went to New Jersey in 1992. That was my first grooming contest.

Q: What is the secret to becoming a champion dog groomer?

A: I think passion, absolute passion for what you do. Not everybody wants to compete, but I am a competitive person by nature. It keeps me going. I think it is what recharges my batteries.

Netflix's docu-series Dogs is streaming now and winning hearts around the world. The series is six episodes long. Each one explores the bond that forms between a dog and its master. One of the episodes features Calgary's own Jackie Boulton. She's a longtime pet groomer who has won multiple awards for her work in Canada, the U-S and internationally -- including multiple Best in Show titles and Best All Around Groomer awards. Jackie joined host Doug Dirks in studio. 7:28

Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance.

With files from CBC's Susan Holzman and The Homestretch.