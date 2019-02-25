'Is this real?': Red Deer singer-songwriter tapped for closing ceremonies at Canada Winter Games

It came out the blue and she's almost ready to hit the stage with it, in front of thousands.

Kayla Williams, a singer-songwriter from Red Deer, was tapped to write and perform a song in the closing ceremonies at this year's Canada Winter Games.

"I am not sure how they found out about me but I am so happy they did," Williams told The Homestretch about the organizers of the closing ceremonies reaching out to her last October.

"They were looking for a song that really inspired a sense of community and celebration with the athletes," she said.

"It will be a nice big audience. I don't know if I have played for that many people, so it's going to be super exciting."

That song, Something Right, came from her heart and soul.

Something Right by Kayla Williams 3:23

"I was stumped initially because I write from personal experience," Williams said.

"I wrote it from the perspective of being a kid in Canada growing up. One of the lyrics is, 'We live half the year in the dark.' It has these Canadian references. It's talking about winter. It's talking about inspiring yourself, what you do to keep the passion alive. For me as a kid, it turned to music, but for these kids it turned to sports, especially winter sports."

And after a lot of preparation, Williams will be taking to the stage of the Enmax Centrium in Red Deer this Saturday to perform Something Right.

"I wrote it thinking about these kids, what have they been doing to prepare for this moment because they have trained incredibly hard."