Iran plane crash fundraisers shut down by GoFundMe without explanation

At least two recent GoFundMe campaigns based in Edmonton have been pulled offline then reinstated without explanation, with organizers concerned that references to Iran or Iranians may have caused the U.S.-based crowdfunding platform to temporarily disable their campaigns.

Both fundraisers aimed to help families and friends of passengers of the downed Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, which crashed outside Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport after it was struck by missiles launched by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday.

One campaign, run by the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton, was shut down less than six hours after the organization held a press conference on Friday announcing its fundraising to help subsidize a memorial service for the victims.

"It was out around six, seven hours which was terrible for us in terms of capturing all the funds at the peak of the attention," said Amir Ghahari, treasurer of the IHSE.

Emails provided to CBC News show around midday on Friday, GoFundMe had requested the IHSE provide additional documentation for its fundraiser including "a clear explanation of how you know the intended recipients of your campaign's donations."

Everyone's telling us … if you put the word Iran then you're gonna get blocked. - Amir Ghahari, Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton

The email stated that if a response was not given within seven days, the account would be removed. The IHSE provided CBC with emails showing the organization replied on the same day, within business hours.

Regardless, the campaign was seemingly deleted later that same evening. According to Ghahari, IHSE officials did not receive any alerts from GoFundMe to indicate the campaign was suspended, and were actually alerted that it was not accessible by a local Edmonton media outlet.

Organizers suspected the problem could be that their campaign referenced Iranians, though it was officially titled "In memory of the passengers of Flight PS752."

"Everyone's telling us, like if you put the word Iran then you're gonna get blocked. So we're like, OK what do we do?" said Ghahari.

"The thing about GoFundMe is for some reason there is no help line, like a phone number that we could reach out to."

Several hours after CBC News made inquiries with GoFundMe representatives, the campaign was restored.

According to an email from GoFundMe, the U.S.-based company was in touch with the campaign organizers but the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton said as of Saturday night, they still had not received any correspondence from the company.

Not the first time

Another Iranian-Canadian attempting to fundraise for the community in the wake of the plane crash ran into a nearly identical problem.

Shayesteh Majdnia launched her own GoFundMe, with similar goals to the Heritage Society before its fundraiser had launched. Her first attempt was pulled down by the company.

"When they took the page down, I tried every single way to put it back but my account was totally blocked," said Majdnia.

As a former official with the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton herself, Majdnia had included this in her biography and description of the fundraiser to lend credibility.

It may have backfired.

"I did not know the real reason, but somehow I know maybe because I mentioned I was the former president of the Iranian society," she told CBC News.

Majdnia was able to get her campaign restored by reaching out to GoFundMe media and public relations contacts — an option unavailable to the general public. Since being reactivated, her campaign has raised tens of thousands of dollars.

Is it because of sanctions?

In an email to CBC News, GoFundMe said in some cases — which the company called "rare" — sanctions can be a factor.

"In some rare cases, U.S. or Canadian sanctions will prohibit us from supporting specific campaigns," wrote a communications manager for GoFundMe. The company also included a link to a help page titled "Raising Funds for a Beneficiary in an Unsupported Country."

However, according to both the IHSE and Majdnia's fundraiser descriptions, the funds would be used for beneficiaries in the Edmonton area.

Majdnia's GoFundMe specifies that it would fund a memorial service in Edmonton, and an endowment fund at the University of Alberta.

"We're not reaching outside the Edmonton area. We're like basically helping all the families, victims, and their related family members in the Edmonton area," said Iranian Heritage Society treasurer Amir Ghahari.

CBC test found same result

As a test, CBC News created an account on GoFundMe and prepared a fundraiser that included the words Iran, Canada, and referenced raising money for the victims "who are in Canada." The fundraiser was never published or publicly available and the process was not completed.

CBC News received this email after creating a test fundraiser that included a reference to Iran. (Screenshot)

Within an hour, the entire account was suspended. An email was sent from GoFundMe that stated "we are writing to inform you that your GoFundMe account has been removed due to sanctions involving an unsupported country and a violation of our Terms & Conditions."

GoFundMe hasn't clarified

GoFundMe did not respond to specific questions about exactly what parts of the terms and conditions were violated for this experiment, or for the other Iranian-Canadian GoFundMes affected in the Edmonton area.

Under "Prohibited Content" in its terms of service, it includes "activities with, in, or involving countries, regions, governments, persons, or entities that are subject to U.S. and other economic sanctions under applicable law, unless such activities are expressly authorized by the appropriate governmental authority."

In an email, GoFundMe explicitly stated that Iran "is not a restricted term" on its platform.