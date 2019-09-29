Thieves snatch dozens of iPhones from Chinook Apple Store

A group of men in sunglasses and hooded sweatshirts stole dozens of iPhones from the Apple Store located in Calgary's Chinook Centre on Saturday night, Calgary police said.

"We had seven males run into the Apple Store and steal a number of iPhones on display and quickly leave the store again," said Paul Teworte with Calgary police.

The iPhones stolen were functional demo units, Teworte said, and could possibly show up on online retail platforms.

"When purchasing used cell phones, specifically those sold online through a social media platform or a buy and sell site, always ask for the [International Mobile Equipment Identity, or IMEI] number," Teworte said.

IMEI numbers can be checked online to determine whether cellphones are stolen or lost.

"Oftentimes, when a potential buyer asks the seller for an IMEI number, if the phone is stolen oftentimes the seller will simply not respond," Teworte said.

The males were caught on surveillance video and police are working to identify them, Teworte said.