Intruder disrupts Alberta cabinet meeting by trying to enter Calgary building

An Alberta government cabinet meeting in Calgary ended abruptly and the ministers, including Premier Jason Kenney, whisked away by police for their safety on Thursday after an intruder tried to get inside the building.

The incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. MT as the priorities implementation cabinet committee (PICC) was meeting in McDougall Centre, which is the southern office of the provincial government in downtown Calgary, spokeswoman Jerrica Goodwin said in an email to CBC News.

"It appeared that an unknown individual was potentially attempting to gain unauthorized access to Calgary's McDougall Centre," she said.

"Alberta sheriffs ended the meeting and took appropriate action to ensure the security of the premier and members of cabinet."

There has been a heightened sensitivity around security threats to governments since a mob of pro-Trump supporters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol Building earlier this month as legislators were certifying President Joe Biden's election win. The Jan. 6 riot, which left five people dead, seemed to take law enforcement by surprise even though plans to protest and threats of violence had been openly discussed online for weeks.

Images from the scene in Calgary on Thursday show the unidentified man climbing on construction scaffolding erected around McDougall Centre.

It prompted a major police presence around the building.

A man dressed in dark clothing climbs on scaffolding outside the McDougall Centre in Calgary on Thursday, forcing a cabinet meeting to abruptly end. (CBC)

Calgary police didn't identify the man publicly, saying it's believed he might have mental health issues.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the man was aware it was a government building or that the premier and some cabinet ministers were inside.

CBC News has requested further information from the Alberta Sheriffs and Calgary police.

Goodwin noted that not every member of the cabinet committee was physically present and those who were in the room were following COVID-19 workplace distancing guidelines.