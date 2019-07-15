Innisfail woman faces charges for allegedly defrauding employer of $54,000

An Innisfail woman alleged to have stolen more than $54,000 from her employer has been charged with multiple counts of theft and fraud.

Red Deer RCMP allege that Pamela Bernard, 38, misused her employer's funds while serving as the executive director of a local member association.

She is facing charges related to misusing the organization's funds for personal use between September 2015 and 2017.

Bernard has been charged with:

Three counts of fraud exceeding $5,000.

Two counts of fraud under $5,000.

Two counts of theft under $5,000.

Two counts of theft over $5,000.

One count of falsification of documents.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2.