UCP candidates win Innisfail-Sylvan Lake and Fort McMurray-Conklin byelections

United Conservative Party candidates won by wide margins in two Alberta byelections on Thursday.

Devin Dreeshen was elected with roughly 80 per cent of the vote in the riding of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake while Laila Goodridge captured nearly 66 per cent of the vote in Fort McMurray-Conklin.

The byelections were triggered by the resignations of UCP MLA Don MacIntyre in Innisfail-Sylvan Lake and former Wildrose leader and UCP MLA Brian Jean in Fort McMurray-Conklin.

Jean stepped down from his seat in March after losing the United Conservative Party leadership race to Jason Kenney.

MacIntyre resigned in February after he was charged with sexual offences against a girl under the age of 16.

The results will not change the balance of power in the legislature since Premier Rachel Notley's NDP holds 54 of the 87 seats.

The winning candidate will have to run again in less than a year when the spring 2019 general election is called.

Dreeshen, the son of local Conservative MP Earl Dreeshen, campaigned for U.S. President Donald Trump in 2016, Vice News has reported.

CBC News has reached out repeatedly to Dreeshen for comment.

With files from Anis Heydari, Michelle Bellefontaine, The Canadian Press.