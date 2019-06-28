Motorcyclist dies in southern Alberta highway crash

A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a crash near Innisfail, Alta.

RCMP said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 42 and Highway 2.

A motorcyclist was heading eastbound on Highway 42 when it collided with a pickup truck pulling a camper trailer that was travelling west on Highway 42, turning south to merge onto Highway 2.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

The intersection has since reopened, but RCMP continue to investigate.

Police say the name of the deceased will not be released, pending notification of next of kin.

Innisfail is about 30 kilometres south of Red Deer.