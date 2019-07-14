RCMP rescue stranded woman after alleged camping assault in central Alberta

RCMP banded together with central Alberta search and rescue teams to rescue a woman who said she was assaulted by her camping partner.

In the early hours of Friday, the RCMP detachment in Innisfail, Alta. responded to a call from the woman camping near the Red Deer River, approximately 15 kilometres northwest of the town.

The woman said she had been assaulted by the man she was with, but she was stuck on the south side of the river and couldn't leave safely, RCMPsaid in a news release.

RCMP received help from rescue teams from Red Deer County and Rocky Mountain House.

"Due to the assistance from multiple agencies and the public, the victim was located and RCMP were able to arrest the male," RCMP said.

Charges against the man include assault causing bodily harm, choking to overcome resistance, intimidation, uttering threats, and theft under $5,000.