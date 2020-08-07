Inmate dies in custody at Bowden Institution
An inmate at the Bowden Institution has died in custody.
Logan Mitchell, 26, was serving a three-year sentence related to several charges including possession for the purpose of drug trafficking, Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) announced on Thursday.
No details about the circumstances surrounding the inmate's death were disclosed.
The CSC stated that they will perform a routine review of the circumstances that led to Mitchell's death.