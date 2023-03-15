Injured snowmobiler airlifted from high backcountry near Crowsnest Pass

A 25-year-old snowmobiler is recovering after being rescued Monday from the high backcountry near Crowsnest Pass, Alta.

Local RCMP officials said the snowmobiler was wounded and stranded in high mountainous terrain near Coleman, Alta., which is roughly 230 kilometres south of Calgary.

Const. David Fogarty said the man, a seasoned snowmobiler, was riding with a friend when he hurt his leg.

"They were prepared," Fogarty said. "They had satellite communications. They had proper winter clothing on. They had supplies to last a little bit in case an emergency happened, which it did."

A call from a company that monitors backcountry emergencies alerted officials around 2:30 p.m., leaving rescuers with only a few hours of daylight to help the stranded snowmobiler.

According to Fogarty, the snowmobiler and his friend had plowed high into the backcountry, far away from the snowmobile trails.

Avalanche concerns

Due to the unstable snowpack and heightened risk of avalanches, it was determined a helicopter rescue would be the safest approach.

"It was warming up, and it was also drizzling, a little bit of light rain. So it was just making conditions for an avalanche a little more possible," Fogarty said.

Officials called Kananaskis Mountain Rescue around 3:40 p.m, and the crew promptly flew to the area and located the wounded snowmobiler.

"In literally an hour span, they were in the air and located the two people," Fogarty said.



In addition to the helicopter, two first-responders snowmobiled up the mountainside and walked to the wounded man.

Smooth operation

While hovering over the mountain peaks, the helicopter lowered a long line with a stretcher and rescue crew member at the end.

The two first-responders on the ground loaded the snowmobiler into a stretcher, and the helicopter crew flew him to a staging area, where an ambulance was waiting.

"It was as smooth and as professional as a rescue can possibly go," Fogarty said, noting the wounded snowmobiler was off the mountain in less than three hours after the emergency call came in.

The snowmobiler, from Hillcrest, Alta., is expected to recover from his injuries. According to Fogarty, the 25-year-old suffered a knee wound and was able to speak with first-responders at the scene.

In a statement, Sgt. Randy Guinchard with Crowsnest Pass RCMP said the rescue was a great example of multiple agencies working together.

"Due to the quick thinking of all emergency responders involved, the injured male was safely and quickly rescued and was able to receive medical attention," he said.