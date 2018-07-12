Injured horse put down after Calgary Stampede Chuckwagon race
'This loss is felt deeply within our organization as well as by the owner'
A horse that suffered an injury during the Chuckwagon races Wednesday night at the Calgary Stampede has been put down by veterinarians.
Stampede officials say the outriding horse was assessed immediately and taken away in an ambulance.
It was determined the horse had a fractured lower front leg and the decision was made to put the animal down. It happened in the ninth and final heat of the night.
"This type of injury is known in racing horses, and is not unique to chuckwagon racing," the Stampede said in a release.
"This loss is felt deeply within our organization as well as by the owner."
During the eighth heat of the GMC Rangeland Derby on on Tuesday night, driver Obrey Motowylo suffered a broken clavicle when he was run over by his own rig after he fell out during the start of the race.
