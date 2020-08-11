Calgary trampoline park that had offered to supervise online students shuts down

A Calgary trampoline park that as recently as three days ago was offering to supervise students who will be studying online is shutting down.

Injanation, located in northeast Calgary, posted on its website on Wednesday that it will close its doors at the end of the month.

"Like most of the Calgary business community, we continued to adapt and evolve our business model in an economy of rising costs and taxes, always striving for a premium guest experience delivered by our almost 90 local employees," the company said.

"The pandemic understandably made the public reluctant to venture out to participate in many activities and venues that they used to. As we see no end in sight to this pandemic, we have made the decision to permanently close our doors on August 30."

Injanation's "Cohort Camp" was set to start on Sept. 1, and applications for the program had closed on Monday.

It described the program, which would have cost $325 a week, as "a supportive environment for online students to learn, play, and socialize while completing their online school curriculum."

Students would have registered for online learning with their usual school, but would be supervised during the day in the warehouse-sized facility. The program was not affiliated with Alberta Education.

The company said on its website that it will contact anyone with a child registered for its fall programs by Aug. 20.

CBC News has reached out to Injanation to inquire as to how many students were registered in the program.