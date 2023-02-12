They're using hockey to mend relationships and build a better future

Healing, forgiving, and strengthening ties. Those are the three pillars bringing the community of Siksika and Strathmore together.

And they're doing it through the power of sport.

The U13A Strathmore Storm hockey team was chosen from 100 teams across Canada to play at the Orange Jersey Project's feature hockey game. The Storm played the U13A Indus Hurricanes on Saturday.

"It's events like this that kinda give us hope ... And it's so special, that it's coming from the youth; this one's coming from the youth," said Reuben Breaker, a councillor with Siksika Nation, who was there during the ceremonial puck drop.

"And that's what makes it so unique."

Reuben Breaker is a councillor with Siksika Nation. (Nick Brizuela/CBC)

Created by the Orange Shirt Society, the project is intended to inform, educate, and engage with youth about the history of residential schools. Players from the chosen team had to participate in Truth and Reconciliation training modules prior to the game.

This event, Breaker said, is especially sacred because hope for a better future rests on the next generation.

Truth and reconciliation

Donning number four for the Storm was centre Kale Running Rabbit. He's one of two Indigenous players on the team. Kale's grandmother, Josie, was there as a dignitary and read a prayer before puck drop.

As a residential survivor herself, the elder says witnessing the suffering her classmates went through still pains her to this day.

Kale Running Rabbit is one of two indigenous players on the Strathmore Storm. (Nick Brizuela/CBC)

Although the past is past, she says she's happy events like this bring current injustices to light.

"I'm really glad that this is uncovering some truths of what the native people went through," Running Rabbit said.

Ongoing teachings

Driving past playgrounds and rinks in communities, Phil Temple often sees kids from all backgrounds playing together.

"There's no hate, no racism. That's taught in the home," he said. "We want to get rid of that stigma, that generational bad teaching and move forward."

He's on the board of Strathmore Minor Hockey and was instrumental in bringing the Orange Jersey feature game to the Storm.

He said events like this are important in fixing relationships and creating the path for a better future with no hate. But he says there needs to be a continuation to make a real difference.

"It's a start, it's an ongoing thing. You can't just have one event and think it's over," Temple said. "It has to be continuous, it has to be teachings taught … because if you forget, it just gets pushed under the rug like everything."