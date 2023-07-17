Calgary selected to host 2027 North American Indigenous Games

Calgary's bid to host the 2027 North American Indigenous Games has succeeded.

The decision was announced by games officials on Friday in Halifax as this year's event was winding up.

Calgary has pursued the event for the past year. It defeated Kamloops B.C. in being named the 2027 host.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek was in the Nova Scotia capital for the announcement Friday.

While paying tribute to Tourism Calgary for its successful pursuit of the event, she had praise for Indigenous leaders in the Treaty 7 territory of southern Alberta.

"It was the message from elders and chiefs and members of Indigenous communities alike that said that these games are a way to engage youth and youth is absolutely critical to our future," said Gondek.

Tsuut'ina also hosting

Up to 5,000 athletes from more than 750 First Nations across the continent are expected to travel to Calgary for the competitions.

Gondek said the event will cost $15-20 million to stage and that the city will be assisted with funds from the federal and provincial governments to pay for the Games.

Most of the events will be staged in Calgary but some competitions will be held at the Tsuut'ina Nation, located at the city's southwest border.

Chief Roy Whitney said his people are thrilled to partner with the City of Calgary in hosting the event.

"We look forward to hosting Indigenous athletes and families on our beautiful lands at the foothills of the Rockies. We are confident that visitors will have an unforgettable experience," said Whitney.

It's a return of sorts for the Games. They were first staged in 1990 in Edmonton.

Gondek said the vision back then has come true.

"It was organizers and elders at that time that said we really need to focus on providing opportunities to our youth so that they can stay on a good track," said Gondek.

"The success of those games has really played out well in every community."

Economic boost

Winning a bid is also expected to provide an economic boost for the city.

The CEO of Tourism Calgary, Cindy Ady, said it's anticipated that the thousands of visitors will inject about $40 million into the local economy so it's a good return on investment (ROI).

But having watched some of the competition in Halifax this week, she said there will be other benefits as well.

"As you're here in Halifax and you see these kids competing from across North America, you can see their excitement," said Ady.

"You can see the positivity the games bring in their lives and you go: this has got as much social ROI as it has actual financial ROI."

Athletes and officials will be housed in dorms at the University of Calgary and at SAIT Polytechnic.

Ady said the opening ceremony in 2027 will be held at GMC Stadium at Stampede Park.